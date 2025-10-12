Josh's Forecast: The trend is our friend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday will end up being the driest day of the three day holiday weekend. We'll even see some sunny intervals with temperatures back into the 60s

The rest of the week looks seasonable and reasonable. It will turn cooler mid-week, thanks to the passage of a cold front, which will supply a shower or two, but nothing that will put a decent dent in the rainfall deficit.

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Partly moonlit, lows near 50

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, lower 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

