Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: The trend is our friend

Look for increasing amounts of sunshine and temperatures for Monday back into the lower 60s
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 6pm update, Sunday, October 12, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday will end up being the driest day of the three day holiday weekend. We'll even see some sunny intervals with temperatures back into the 60s

The rest of the week looks seasonable and reasonable. It will turn cooler mid-week, thanks to the passage of a cold front, which will supply a shower or two, but nothing that will put a decent dent in the rainfall deficit.

SUNDAY
NIGHT: Partly moonlit, lows near 50

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, lower 60s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App