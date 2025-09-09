Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: The scene is serene, with more cool nights and sunny, warm days to come

Day-to-day warming continues with highs in the upper 70s over the next couple of days
7 Weather 5pm update,Tuesday, September 9, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest weather imaginable for this time of year continues across all of Western NY with low humidity, good visibility, gentle breezes, and no shortage of sunshine. We do desperately need some rain though. The next chance at even just a passing shower probably doesn't arrive until sometime Sunday!

TUESDAY
NIGHT: Mainly clear, 60s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

