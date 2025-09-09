Josh's Forecast: The scene is serene, with more cool nights and sunny, warm days to come

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest weather imaginable for this time of year continues across all of Western NY with low humidity, good visibility, gentle breezes, and no shortage of sunshine. We do desperately need some rain though. The next chance at even just a passing shower probably doesn't arrive until sometime Sunday!

TUESDAY

NIGHT: Mainly clear, 60s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.