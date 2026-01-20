Josh's Forecast: The prolonged lake effect snow event continues

Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday afternoon for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Snowfall rates of 2-3" per hour, winds gusting between 35-50mph will create blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions at times within lake snow.

Cold Weather Advisory 10pm today through 1pm for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills near 20 degrees below zero.

Expect 18-24" in most persistent part of the part band. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow and double digit subzero wind chills.

Through this afternoon, the band will be south of Buffalo with localized areas of 2-3 feet of snow accumulating in the Southtowns likely from Eden, to Hamburg to Orchard Park. The band shifts north again tonight while becoming weaker.

Be prepared for varying road conditions from strong gusts winds, creating blowing and drifting snow to near whiteouts within lake effect snow.

An area wide light snow is likely on Wednesday. Another 2 to 4 inches is possible from a broad area of Low pressure. More arctic air follows into the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow south, 7.

AFTERNOON: Snow south, low teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 15.