Josh's Forecast: The March replay continues today with chilled busy breezes and a few flakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — T.S. Eliot once wrote "April is the cruelest month." Perhaps he was referring to spring in Western New York!

The enhanced lake flakes will fade as the day progresses today, but those chilled breezes will remain. Temperatures today will struggle to get to 40 degrees.

The sky clears tonight, and the winds will diminish, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s tonight.

Improvements await for Thursday with increasing sunshine, as High pressure builds back into the area.

Clouds will increase ahead of the next front which will approach Friday. Out ahead of the front, the breeze will be out of the south, allowing Western New York to warm up nicely. Temperatures will be back into the 60s, with showers of rain returning by night.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, wet flakes, low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy, 40

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 50

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, milder, upper 60s

Today's Forecast is...

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a couple of showers, mid 60s