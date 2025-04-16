Josh's Forecast: The March replay continues today with chilled busy breezes and a few flakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — T.S. Eliot once wrote "April is the cruelest month." Perhaps he was referring to spring in Western New York!
The enhanced lake flakes will fade as the day progresses today, but those chilled breezes will remain. Temperatures today will struggle to get to 40 degrees.
The sky clears tonight, and the winds will diminish, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s tonight.
Improvements await for Thursday with increasing sunshine, as High pressure builds back into the area.
Clouds will increase ahead of the next front which will approach Friday. Out ahead of the front, the breeze will be out of the south, allowing Western New York to warm up nicely. Temperatures will be back into the 60s, with showers of rain returning by night.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, wet flakes, low 30s
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy, 40
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 50
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, milder, upper 60s
Today's Forecast is...
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50
AFTERNOON: Cloudy, a couple of showers, mid 60s