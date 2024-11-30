Josh's Forecast: The lake effect snow machine stays in the "on" position for yet another day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York's Ski Country has borne the brunt of "snowy salvos" produced by Lake Erie with snowfall tallies closing in on three FEET, in places like Perrysburg, in Chautauqua county. The lake snow bands will continue to "blitz" areas south of Bufflao, including the Southtowns through early Sunday. The snow band will break up a bit later Sunday and slip a bit further south, which is good news for the Bills Game. Lake Ontario will get in on the act, with areas of lake snow slipping south off the south shore of the lake, into Orleans and Niagara counties. Expect another round of cold air to reignite those lake effect snow guns, potentially, by mid week.

Lake effect snow WARNING for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties now through 7 p.m. Monday.

Lake effect snow WARNING for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect south, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect north and south, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.