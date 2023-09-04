Josh's Forecast: The Labor Day weekend may be winding down, but summer warmth is ramping up!

HEAT ADVISORIES FOR NIAGARA, ORLEANS, AND GENESEE COUNTIES

The heat advisories of Labor Day will again go into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through 7 p.m. as the heat index approaches the middle and, in a few select spots, the upper 90s. Just because the holiday weekend is winding down doesn't mean summer warmth is winding down. In fact, it's only ramping up! Expect the heat and humidity stick around at least through Wednesday. Although the warmth is not typical, it's far from record setting. A cold front will make its approach during the end of the week with a few showers and thunderstorms. It will also be the catalyst for temperatures to drop as we head into the weekend with his back into the 70s.

TONIGHT

Becoming mainly moonlit, warm, and muggy. Low: 69

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.