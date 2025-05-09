Josh's Forecast: The friendlier weather trend continues into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gaining a couple of degrees on Friday in the upper 50s but our eastern counties may hold onto a shower chance for the day with increasing clouds. The weekend is looking pleasant. Plan on some nice weather for Mother's Day as temperatures rise into the 60s. A sizable warm up is on the way for next week. Some spots could be flirting with 80 degrees by Monday!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low- 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid- 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, warmer, mid 70s