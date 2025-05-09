Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: The friendlier weather trend continues into the weekend

Expect an increase in sunshine across all of Western New York into Sunday along with an increase in temperature. We'll be well into the middle 60s by Sunday!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gaining a couple of degrees on Friday in the upper 50s but our eastern counties may hold onto a shower chance for the day with increasing clouds. The weekend is looking pleasant. Plan on some nice weather for Mother's Day as temperatures rise into the 60s. A sizable warm up is on the way for next week. Some spots could be flirting with 80 degrees by Monday!

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Upper 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low- 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid- 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s
AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, warmer, mid 70s

