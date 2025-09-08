Josh's Forecast: The crisp, cool, feel of fall continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the region and bring us dry weather through Saturday. Temperatures will moderate as the week moves along with highs in the mid to upper 70s after today.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.