Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: The crisp, cool, feel of fall continues

Temperatures will make a strong recovery off the morning lows of Tuesday with highs well into the 70s in most spots with no shortage of sunshine
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 5pm update, Monday, September 8, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the region and bring us dry weather through Saturday. Temperatures will moderate as the week moves along with highs in the mid to upper 70s after today.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App