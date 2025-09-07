Josh's Forecast: The cool, crisp feel of fall tonight and Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool, crisp air mass will remain in place across all of Western New York as we start the new week. Tonight actually brings frost advisories to parts of Pennsylvania where lows on Monday morning will be in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine will be with us on Monday with temperatures into the upper 60s. High pressure will be large and in charge of our weather over the next several days keeping us dry. Temperatures will warm day to day to highs into the upper 70s by Wednesday. No real rain is in sight anytime soon, so the abnormally dry conditions will continue.

SUNDAY

NIGHT: Clear, cool, upper 40s by morning

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sunshine, upper 60s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, warmer, upper 70s