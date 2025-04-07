Josh's Forecast: Temps will tumble, winds will whip, and lake flakes fly in a wintry throwback into tomorrow

WIND ADVISORIES FOR NIAGARA, ORLEANS, AND GENESEE COUNTIES FROM 1 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TUESDAY

Just when you thought we were done with winter, Mother Nature says, "Hold by beer."

The transition begins around dinnertime tonight with the arrival of a cold front that will pack a punch. After being in the cool range of the 40s for high temperatures today, we'll drop well below freezing just after dark.

That fluctuation in temperature means gusty winds for Western New York. Some gusts may approach 50 mph into tomorrow, especially in Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties.

And the caliber of cold incoming will be strong enough to support developing areas of lake snow tomorrow. A burst of snow will arrive tonight with the cold front. Don't be shocked if on our hilltops to see a coating to an inch or two of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

Bottom line: April will put on its best early March disguise on Tuesday. Wind chills will easily be down into the teens early Tuesday morning, and lake flakes will fly.

The chill will ease on Wednesday, and the next weather system brings rain and 50 degree air for the end of the week!

MONDAY

EVENING: Blustery, sharply colder, a burst of snow, 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 40s.