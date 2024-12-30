Josh's Forecast: Temps tumble, winds whip, and soon, flakes will fly!

High Wind WARNING has been posted until Monday at 4 pm for S. Erie, Chautauqua and beginning at 10pm for N. Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties. Sustained winds from the south, southwest between 25-40mph and wind gusts to 60mph could produce downed trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages. Southwest orientation of the wind may also lead to lakeshore flooding along lake Erie. Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

WIND ADVISORY issued for Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties until 4pm Monday. Winds may gust to 50mph with sustained winds between 20-30mph.

Lakeshore Flood WARNING in effect through 1pm Monday for Erie and Chautauqua counties. Residents on or near the shore should take action to protect property from rapid rising water and high wave action during this time period.

Strong southwest winds may lead to lakeshore flooding. High winds may cause trees to uproot and power outages.

Temperatures will start to drop as we head into the end of the year. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers are expected for New Year's eve and could mix in with wet snow for the ball drop with temps in the mid 30s. Sharply colder air arrives by the end of the week and into next weekend.

WINTER STORM WATCH for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie counties from Wednesday morning through Sunday afternoon for potentially heavy lake effect snow.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Strong winds. Near 40

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and snow showers on hills. Low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow shower. Upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Lower 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Continued Cold. Mid 20s.