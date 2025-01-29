Josh's Forecast: Temperatures tumble, winds whip, and some lake flakes fly into tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cold front that was the trigger mechanism for 60+mph wind gusts has passed setting the stage for tumbling temperatures this afternoon into tonight. The 30s of the afternoon will give way to the 20s and teens into tonight.

Areas of lake snow will continue into this evening. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5" Look out for some blowing an drifting of the snow, especially on north-south roads. Also, be mindful that roads that were wet this morning will turn icy this afternoon and tonight.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, falling temps, mid 20s.

EVENING: Lake flakes, 20

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

