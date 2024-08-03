Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, but also plenty of humidity

Temperatures will make their way into the middle and even upper 80s for highs, perfect weather for being near or in the water!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll enjoy a good supply of sunshine on Sunday, but also an ample amount of warmth, and humidity, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. A cold front will approach later Monday with scattered showers and a drop in humidity will ensue for Tuesday with temperatures returning to levels that are below average for August.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid-80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, pm iso. storm low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

