Josh's Forecast: Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine, but also plenty of humidity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll enjoy a good supply of sunshine on Sunday, but also an ample amount of warmth, and humidity, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s. A cold front will approach later Monday with scattered showers and a drop in humidity will ensue for Tuesday with temperatures returning to levels that are below average for August.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid-80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, pm iso. storm low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s