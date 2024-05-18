Josh's Forecast: Summer warmth builds over the next few days, Northern Lights potential tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With enough clear sky tonight, there's a small chance at seeing the Northern Lights tonight, thanks to the fact that the magnetosphere is still "charged" due to a recent solar flare. Don't expect the caliber of show though that we had the other week. Patchy areas of fog will form overnight and will linger into Sunday. Expect a stretch of summer like warmth in the coming days with highs well into the 80s early next week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: A few clouds, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 80

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sun, 80

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm, Warm, mid 80s

