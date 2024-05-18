Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Summer warmth builds over the next few days, Northern Lights potential tonight

Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees over the course of the next several days with a good supply of sunshine
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 18, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With enough clear sky tonight, there's a small chance at seeing the Northern Lights tonight, thanks to the fact that the magnetosphere is still "charged" due to a recent solar flare. Don't expect the caliber of show though that we had the other week. Patchy areas of fog will form overnight and will linger into Sunday. Expect a stretch of summer like warmth in the coming days with highs well into the 80s early next week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: A few clouds, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, near 80

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Ample sun, 80

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, a t-storm, Warm, mid 80s

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App