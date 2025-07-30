Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: 'Summer simmer' this afternoon, cooler and showery tomorrow

Temperatures this afternoon will have no trouble topping out close to 90 degrees in spots
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, July 30, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm Wednesday for Western New York.

Another warm and dry day for the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots toying with 90 degrees. Clouds increase this evening with rain showers arriving toward Thursday morning.

It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Sunny skies Friday through Sunday with warming temperatures.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.
EVENING: Increasing clouds, 70s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

