Josh's Forecast: 'Summer simmer' this afternoon, cooler and showery tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm Wednesday for Western New York.

Another warm and dry day for the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots toying with 90 degrees. Clouds increase this evening with rain showers arriving toward Thursday morning.

It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

Sunny skies Friday through Sunday with warming temperatures.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 80s.

EVENING: Increasing clouds, 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s