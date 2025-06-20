Josh's Forecast: Summer arrives tonight, and so will summer heat and humidity this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and seasonable today with a few scattered showers possible into the afternoon. We also will enjoy a reprieve from the higher humidity levels. A fine end to spring!

Summer arrives at 10:42pm tonight with the summer solstice. Nearly 15 hours and 21 minutes of daylight will be logged her in Buffalo.

Watch for a round of thundery downpours overnight into very early Saturday.

Temperatures rise into the mid-80s over the weekend.

By next week WNY will soar to near 90, for the first week of summer as heat index number rise to near 100!

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.