Josh's Forecast: Stuck in meteorological murk for now, but slow improvements arrive over the long weekend

The best day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend will be on Memorial Day itself with sunshine returning and temperatures back into the upper 60s for highs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've already seen more than an inch, and in some cases, more than two inches of rainfall in parts of Western New York since this storm system arrived, and more showers are on the way tonight.

We can expect showers and thundershowers on Saturday afternoon. Sunday starts dry with showers developing in the afternoon.

Memorial Day looks great with sunshine and highs near 70.

FRIDAY
EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Showers, cool, upper 40s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

