Josh's Forecast: Stuck in meteorological murk for now, but slow improvements arrive over the long weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've already seen more than an inch, and in some cases, more than two inches of rainfall in parts of Western New York since this storm system arrived, and more showers are on the way tonight.

We can expect showers and thundershowers on Saturday afternoon. Sunday starts dry with showers developing in the afternoon.

Memorial Day looks great with sunshine and highs near 70.

FRIDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Showers, cool, upper 40s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.