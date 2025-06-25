Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Still warm and muggy with a pop-up shower in the afternoon

Temperatures will still be into the 80s for highs
7 Weather 5am update, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The warmth lingers today across Western New York. The difference between today and yesterday will be the slightly unsettled note. We'll find a better chance of showers and thundershowers on Wednesday. Expect a bit more cloud cover Wednesday morning. A few t-storms will be possible in the afternoon. It will will stay muggy through the weekend with on and off again chances of showers and t-storms.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

