BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More clouds, and more humidity are in store for Thursday with scattered showers and t-storms possible. It'll be a breezy as well with gusts near 40 mph. Drier air returns for the end of the week. It may even feel cool early Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s!

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, humid, lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, mid 80s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, comfortable, mid 70s