Josh's Forecast: Still sticky, some thunderstorms with downpours for early Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect showers and t-storms to continue through early Sunday with partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances develop into the overnight Monday night and early Tuesday morning, otherwise much of next week remains dry.

Much cooler air returns for the end of next week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. t-storms, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.