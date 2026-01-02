Josh's Forecast: Still frozen, but not as flaky for this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week-long lake effect event has wound down, but not before it deposited more than 2 FEET of snow in the infamous snow belts of Ski Country.

While we will still shiver both Saturday and Sunday, we won't be doing any real new shoveling. There is a weak system that will deliver an area-wide last snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That's followed by some limited response off of Lake Erie and Ontario of lake flakiness. Another 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is likely for some by the end of the weekend, but nothing to the extent of what we just had to handle.

Another weak system arrives Monday with some light snow. That's followed by some limited lake snow on Tuesday. Then, the next system comes in mid-week, with warmer air, which means it will be more wet than wintry!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.