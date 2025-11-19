Josh's Forecast: Still a chill in the air for the rest of the day and into this evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Still a chill in the air this afternoon, after one of the coldest mornings of the season to date. Expect mixed clouds and sun with highs in the 40s for the afternoon. Chilly again into tonight with a few clouds. Lows again in the 20s and lower 30s.

The dry weather continues on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

On Friday there is a slight chance for a few rain showers with highs near 50.

The weather will be tranquil this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

EVENING: Patchy clouds, mid 30s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Shower chance, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

