Josh's Forecast: Still a bit wintry, but mainly wet this afternoon and evening

Busy breezes will continue with temperatures not out of the lower 40s for highs
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, November 12, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wintry mix of rain and wet snow that we had to deal with early in the day has changed over to just plain rain. The main band of lake effect has slipped south. It will continue to break up into this evening, leaving us with just a few scattered showers.

Cool and unsettled weather will continue through Thursday. Drier air returns to the area for Friday and the first part of Saturday. Rain showers arrive late Saturday and will linger through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

EVENING: Cloudy, a shower or two, near 40

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

