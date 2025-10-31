Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Stiff chilly breezes into the start of the weekend

The trend, however, is our friend, as it dries out nicely with Sunday getting the nod as the better of the two weekend days
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 5pm update, Friday, October 31, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Western New York through 5am Saturday. Winds will be blowing out of the west or northwest at 20-30mph, with gusts to near 50mph.

Showers stick around in the form of a few limited streamers of lake rain Saturday. It will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s. It'll begin to dry out further Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Perfect football weather!

SATURDAY
MORNING: S. Tier showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Increasing clouds, 40
AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, lower 50s

