Josh's Forecast: Stiff chilly breezes into the start of the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Western New York through 5am Saturday. Winds will be blowing out of the west or northwest at 20-30mph, with gusts to near 50mph.

Showers stick around in the form of a few limited streamers of lake rain Saturday. It will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s. It'll begin to dry out further Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Perfect football weather!

SATURDAY

MORNING: S. Tier showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds, 40

AFTERNOON: Showers arrive, lower 50s

