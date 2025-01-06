Josh's Forecast: Staying quite cold, and slightly flaky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no escaping the chill in the coming days, as arctic air continues to pour into Western New York. The lake effect will wane. Additional areas of lake snow will be limited at best. A storm sliding to the south of us Monday will only reinforce the cold. The next storm system to watch won't arrive until sometime next weekend. Even that looks to only produce light accumulations of snow.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Brisk, Lake flakes. upper teens

AFTERNOON: Lake snow ends. Breezy. Mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. Upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. mid teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. low 20s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, cold, lower teens

AFTERNOON: Few flurries, near 20