Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Staying quite cold, and slightly flaky

Western New York has a case of the "winter doldrums", with below average temperatures and just some limited lake flakiness
buffalo weather forecast
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no escaping the chill in the coming days, as arctic air continues to pour into Western New York. The lake effect will wane. Additional areas of lake snow will be limited at best. A storm sliding to the south of us Monday will only reinforce the cold. The next storm system to watch won't arrive until sometime next weekend. Even that looks to only produce light accumulations of snow.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Brisk, Lake flakes. upper teens

AFTERNOON: Lake snow ends. Breezy. Mid 20s

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. Upper teens

AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 20s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. mid teens

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. low 20s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, cold, lower teens
AFTERNOON: Few flurries, near 20

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App