Josh's Forecast: Staying quite cold, and slightly flaky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's no escaping the chill in the coming days, as arctic air continues to pour into Western New York. The lake effect will wane. Additional areas of lake snow will be limited at best. A storm sliding to the south of us Monday will only reinforce the cold. The next storm system to watch won't arrive until sometime next weekend. Even that looks to only produce light accumulations of snow.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Brisk, Lake flakes. upper teens
AFTERNOON: Lake snow ends. Breezy. Mid 20s
MONDAY
MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. Upper teens
AFTERNOON: Few flurries. Mid 20s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Cold. Partly sunny. mid teens
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. low 20s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, cold, lower teens
AFTERNOON: Few flurries, near 20