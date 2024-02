Josh's Forecast: Staying mild into Thursday with a southerly breeze and scattered showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain showers return to WNY after midnight into Thursday. It will be cooler on Friday with wet snow showers in the afternoon. Sharply colder Saturday with highs in the mid 20s but milder weather returns Sunday with temps in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

EVENING: Clouds Thicken. Showers Overnight. Low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with a few showers, mid 40s.