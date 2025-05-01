Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Stay 'weather aware' this afternoon and evening, as showers & thunderstorms fire up

All of us will see some rain and some rumbles, but parts of Western NY are in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Active weather this afternoon and evening.

Another round of thunderstorms will develop over Western New York this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could have small hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is possible as these storms move through this afternoon and flash flooding could occur. Rain showers will continue on Friday. Another disturbance will bring more rain showers on Saturday.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Showers & t-storms, 70s
EVENING: T-storms, 60s

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

