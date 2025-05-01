Josh's Forecast: Stay 'weather aware' this afternoon and evening, as showers & thunderstorms fire up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Active weather this afternoon and evening.
Another round of thunderstorms will develop over Western New York this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could have small hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is possible as these storms move through this afternoon and flash flooding could occur. Rain showers will continue on Friday. Another disturbance will bring more rain showers on Saturday.
THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Showers & t-storms, 70s
EVENING: T-storms, 60s
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.