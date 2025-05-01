Josh's Forecast: Stay 'weather aware' this afternoon and evening, as showers & thunderstorms fire up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Active weather this afternoon and evening.

Another round of thunderstorms will develop over Western New York this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could have small hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is possible as these storms move through this afternoon and flash flooding could occur. Rain showers will continue on Friday. Another disturbance will bring more rain showers on Saturday.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Showers & t-storms, 70s

EVENING: T-storms, 60s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.