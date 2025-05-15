Josh's Forecast: Spotty showers tonight, rain and rumbles to start your day early Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We were able to savor a sliver of summer-like air today with temperatures toying with 80 degrees. Expect a mainly rain-free evening, outside of a few spotty showers south and east of Buffalo. A round of rain with embedded thunderstorms containing gusty winds will sweep across Western New York early Friday. Be prepared for a potentially "rude awakening" with thunder, lightning, and "gully washer" type rain. The sky should clear in the afternoon to allow for some sunshine. The weekend will NOT be nearly as warm. In fact, temperatures will be trending down through most of next week. Highs by Sunday for some never leave the 50s!

THURSDAY

EVENING: Spotty showers, mild, low 60s

OVERNIGHT: Thunderstorms arrive, low 60s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers and storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.