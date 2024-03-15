Josh's Forecast: Spotty showers early today, otherwise stubbornly cloudy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spotty showers early on Friday and cooler temperatures near 50. You'll notice the cooler temperatures in the 40s for St. Patrick's Day weekend. Chance of rain arrives late on Saturday evening with showers into the first half of the day Sunday and a gusty breeze. Expect temperatures in the lower 40s and a gusty breeze for the parade on Sunday and a chance of snow showers.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog. Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, upper 40s, late evening rain.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.