Josh's Forecast: Splendid conclusion to the month of September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We desperately need some rainfall, but none is coming anytime soon. That said, there will be no shortage of sunshine. and cooler temperatures mid-week.

Some of the finest fall weather imaginable is in store for all of Western New York thanks to High pressure, which guarantees dry weather through the week and into this weekend. A dry cold front will bring a more seasonable airmass around midweek with some risk for nocturnal frost at the higher elevations. Temperatures then climb back above normal later in the week. WNY could be topping out near 80 for the end of the weekend and early next week!

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, 50

AFTERNOON: Sunny, cooler, mid 60s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Chilly start, mainly clear, low 40s (30s S Tier)

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s