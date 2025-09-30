Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Splendid conclusion to the month of September

Sunshine will mix with high clouds today with temperatures into the upper 70s. Considerably cooler just for a day on Wednesday.
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 5am update, Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We desperately need some rainfall, but none is coming anytime soon. That said, there will be no shortage of sunshine. and cooler temperatures mid-week.

Some of the finest fall weather imaginable is in store for all of Western New York thanks to High pressure, which guarantees dry weather through the week and into this weekend. A dry cold front will bring a more seasonable airmass around midweek with some risk for nocturnal frost at the higher elevations. Temperatures then climb back above normal later in the week. WNY could be topping out near 80 for the end of the weekend and early next week!

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, 50s

AFTERNOON: Ample sunshine, mid 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, 50

AFTERNOON: Sunny, cooler, mid 60s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Chilly start, mainly clear, low 40s (30s S Tier)
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, 70

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App