Josh's Forecast: Sorely needed showers are on their way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will arrive later this afternoon with showers and thundershowers after 4 p.m.

Rain is likely overnight with showers continuing into Thursday.

High pressure will settle over the area for the end of the week through the weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.