Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Sorely needed showers are on their way

A dent in the rainfall deficit can be expected with scattered showers and garden variety thundery downpours into tonight
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will arrive later this afternoon with showers and thundershowers after 4 p.m.

Rain is likely overnight with showers continuing into Thursday.

High pressure will settle over the area for the end of the week through the weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App