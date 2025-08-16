Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Sorely needed scattered showers on the way for Sunday

Some beneficial rain is on the way, but not everyone will see it. Temperatures won't be as high for the day with highs back to near 80 degrees
7 Weather 6pm update, Saturday, August 16, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo missed out on a record high on Saturday with a top temp of 88 degrees, four degrees shy of the record set in 1935. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but not everyone will see the rainfall. Temperatures will top out a little closer to normal in the lower 80s.

It will be cooler early next week.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, lower 70s
AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, 80

