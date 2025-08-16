Josh's Forecast: Sorely needed scattered showers on the way for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo missed out on a record high on Saturday with a top temp of 88 degrees, four degrees shy of the record set in 1935. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, but not everyone will see the rainfall. Temperatures will top out a little closer to normal in the lower 80s.

It will be cooler early next week.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers & t-storms, 80