Josh's Forecast: Somewhat cooler today with a few showers mixed with a few flakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More showers expected Friday especially later in the day. Rain will mix with snow Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning with some minor accumulation in the higher elevations of the southern tier. The rest of Saturday should be mainly dry. NYE Sunday starts dry with rain/snow showers arriving for the second half of the day into the midnight hour. Expect tailgating in the morning Sunday to be cold but dry. Rain and snow showers seem to hold over until nearly the end of the game.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, Near 40

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few showers. breezy. Near 40

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few rain/snow showers. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Mid-upper 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30

AFTERNOON: Scattered rain/snow. Mid -upper 30s

NYE: Rain/snow mix. Mid 30s.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

MORNING: Few flurries, 30

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, seasonable, lower 30s