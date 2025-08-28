Josh's Forecast: Some sorely needed showers this afternoon and tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York this afternoon bringing more rain to the area, along with a few thundery downpours.

It will be much cooler on Friday with highs in the low 60s. That's some of the coolest air we've seen since early June!

Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday with 70s returning on Sunday. It does warm up a bit for Labor Day and into next week.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 60s.

EVENING: Showers, lower 60s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY)

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

