Josh's Forecast: Some serious summer sizzle ahead for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday will be hot with highs near 90. The humidity increases Thursday and Friday and it will feel like it's in the mid-upper 90s on Friday afternoon. The cold front Wednesday evening will bring in rain and t-storms with torrential downpours and slow moving storms which may cause some flooding concerns into the overnight. It'll be breezy as well with the front moving through and warm with temperatures remaining near 70. Morning rain on Thursday will move out with scattered activity for Thursday afternoon as temperatures drop back into the mid-80s but the humidity will remain high. Friday looked to be the hottest day across WNY with 90s likely and feels like temperatures nearing 100. Heat Advisories may be put into place.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, T-Showers late near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.