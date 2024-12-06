Josh's Forecast: Some peeks of sun, but still cold, with lake flakes still flying in the Southern Tier

Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 4 a.m. Saturday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Our future remains a bit flaky here in Western New York. Today offers up nothing more than a few flurries. Lake effect snows will start to ramp up a bit in the Southern Tier Tonight. The singular lake snow band that sets up there tonight will lift to the north Saturday spraying all of WNY with some accumulating snow. 2 to 4 inches is possible especially in the Northtowns by Saturday night. Milder southwesterly breezes will blow Sunday. The next system that approaches won't be a wintry one. Instead, it will be a wet one with rain showers into Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.