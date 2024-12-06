Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Some peeks of sun, but still cold, with lake flakes still flying in the Southern Tier

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are up through Saturday morning in the western and central Southern Tier
buffalo weather forecast
Posted

Lake Effect Snow Warning now through 4 a.m. Saturday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties.

Our future remains a bit flaky here in Western New York. Today offers up nothing more than a few flurries. Lake effect snows will start to ramp up a bit in the Southern Tier Tonight. The singular lake snow band that sets up there tonight will lift to the north Saturday spraying all of WNY with some accumulating snow. 2 to 4 inches is possible especially in the Northtowns by Saturday night. Milder southwesterly breezes will blow Sunday. The next system that approaches won't be a wintry one. Instead, it will be a wet one with rain showers into Monday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect south, upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App