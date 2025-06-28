Josh's Forecast: Some of the finest summer weather imaginable for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest summer weather imaginable is in store for your Sunday. Temperatures will make their way into the lower 80s with nearly 100% of the possible bright sunshine. It turns muggier into Sunday night, but we'll hold on to a mainly clear sky. The heat and humidity will build again on Monday, with temperatures again toying with the 90 degree mark. A front will make its approach late Monday night with showers and thunderstorms, some of which will produce drenching downpours. Expect partial clearing by later Tuesday. The days leading up to the 4th of July holiday look nothing short of exquisite with comfortable nights, pleasantly warm days, and no shortage of sunshine. Enjoy!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80

MONDAY

MORNING: Hazy, muggy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, hot, near 90

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sct'd showers, t-storms, lower 70s

AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s