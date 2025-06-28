Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Some of the finest summer weather imaginable for Sunday

A seasonable, reasonable brand of warmth will be accompanied by nearly full sun and temperatures near 80 degrees
7 Weather 6pm update, Saturday, June 28, 2025
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest summer weather imaginable is in store for your Sunday. Temperatures will make their way into the lower 80s with nearly 100% of the possible bright sunshine. It turns muggier into Sunday night, but we'll hold on to a mainly clear sky. The heat and humidity will build again on Monday, with temperatures again toying with the 90 degree mark. A front will make its approach late Monday night with showers and thunderstorms, some of which will produce drenching downpours. Expect partial clearing by later Tuesday. The days leading up to the 4th of July holiday look nothing short of exquisite with comfortable nights, pleasantly warm days, and no shortage of sunshine. Enjoy!

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80

MONDAY
MORNING: Hazy, muggy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, hot, near 90

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sct'd showers, t-storms, lower 70s
AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s

