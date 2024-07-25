Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Some of the finest mid-summer weather imaginable ahead and it lasts into the weekend

Temperatures will be on the rise turning hot for the weekend with highs near 90 degrees by the end of the weekeend
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 25, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest summer weather imaginable is in store for Western New York from hilltop to lakeshore. Sunshine will mix with fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 70s. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies Friday through Monday with temperatures near 90 by the end of the weekend.

THURSDAY
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
EVENING: Mainly clear, 60

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 90.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

