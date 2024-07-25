Josh's Forecast: Some of the finest mid-summer weather imaginable ahead and it lasts into the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of the finest summer weather imaginable is in store for Western New York from hilltop to lakeshore. Sunshine will mix with fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower and middle 70s. Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Sunny skies Friday through Monday with temperatures near 90 by the end of the weekend.

THURSDAY

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

EVENING: Mainly clear, 60

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 90.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

Today's Forecast is...

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

DAY

MORNING:

AFTERNOON:

