Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather this weekend with a pleasant brand of warmth and a lot of sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine continues into the weekend for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days. There could be stray shower Sunday afternoon/evening but it shouldn't interfere with outdoor plans. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Moonlit and cool. Near 60

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly clear, 60

AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s