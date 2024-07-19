Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather this weekend with a pleasant brand of warmth and a lot of sun

Nights will be moonlit and comfy cool, while days will be sunny and pleasantly warm with temperatures into the lower 80s
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 19, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine continues into the weekend for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days. There could be stray shower Sunday afternoon/evening but it shouldn't interfere with outdoor plans. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Moonlit and cool. Near 60

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly clear, 60
AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80

SUNDAY
MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s

