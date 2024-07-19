Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather this weekend with a pleasant brand of warmth and a lot of sun

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine continues into the weekend for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days. There could be stray shower Sunday afternoon/evening but it shouldn't interfere with outdoor plans. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.
FRIDAY
EVENING: Moonlit and cool. Near 60
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly clear, 60
AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80
SUNDAY
MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, S.Tier pm t-storm, warm, mid 80s