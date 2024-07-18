Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather is here and it's just in time for the weekend

Low humidity, good visibility, ample sunshine, and a pleasant brand of warmth will be with us for the bulk of the time with high temperatures largely in the lower 80s
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — So long to the high humidity as high pressure takes over with a northwesterly flow of air drawing in less humid air. High temps will average slightly below normal in the 70s Friday with ample sun. Sunshine continues into the weekend both for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain won't arrive into the middle of next week. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.

THURSDAY
EVENING: Clearing Skies. Cool. Upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly clear, 60
AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80

SUNDAY
MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s

