Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather is here and it's just in time for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — So long to the high humidity as high pressure takes over with a northwesterly flow of air drawing in less humid air. High temps will average slightly below normal in the 70s Friday with ample sun. Sunshine continues into the weekend both for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days. It'll grow increasingly humid early next week. The next chance of rain won't arrive into the middle of next week. You may want to water your lawns and gardens in the meantime.
THURSDAY
EVENING: Clearing Skies. Cool. Upper 50s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly clear, 60
AFTERNOON: An abundance of sun, near 80
SUNDAY
MORNING: Just a few clouds, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, lower 80s
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, warm, mid 80s