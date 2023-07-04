Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather for all of Western NY into tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly clear, warm and muggy this evening with temperatures near 70 for the fireworks this evening. Sunny and hot on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We'll see highs into the pper 80s again on Thursday with a few showers late in the day as a front approaches.

TUESDAY

TONIGHT: Mainly starlit, mild, muggy. Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80