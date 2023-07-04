Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Some of summer's finest weather for all of Western NY into tomorrow

Expect more sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures easily climbing into the upper 80s. A few areas away from the lakes will see highs flirting with 90 degrees.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 17:35:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mainly clear, warm and muggy this evening with temperatures near 70 for the fireworks this evening. Sunny and hot on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We'll see highs into the pper 80s again on Thursday with a few showers late in the day as a front approaches.

TUESDAY
TONIGHT: Mainly starlit, mild, muggy. Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
