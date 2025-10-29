Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Soaking up the sun this afternoon ahead of a soaking rain tomorrow

Staying dry, but cool for now with clouds increasing ahead of a slow-moving storm to our south
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather Noon update, Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Posted

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — Soak up the sunshine this afternoon, as tomorrow you'll just get plain ol' soaked by rain.

Clouds will increase with rain showers arriving tonight. Rain likely on Thursday with temperatures holding in the 40s.

It will be breezy and cool on Friday with scattered rain showers. The big story for Halloween will be the winds on Friday. Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour at times.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App