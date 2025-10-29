Josh's Forecast: Soaking up the sun this afternoon ahead of a soaking rain tomorrow

(WKBW-TV) BUFFALO, NY — Soak up the sunshine this afternoon, as tomorrow you'll just get plain ol' soaked by rain.

Clouds will increase with rain showers arriving tonight. Rain likely on Thursday with temperatures holding in the 40s.

It will be breezy and cool on Friday with scattered rain showers. The big story for Halloween will be the winds on Friday. Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour at times.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.