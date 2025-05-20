Josh's Forecast: Soak up the sun this afternoon before we get a good old fashioned soaking starting tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We had a frosty start this morning in many spots with temperatures down into the mid 30s for lows. At least the sun will be out for a while this afternoon. Clouds will increase into tonight ahead of an area of low pressure, which will bring rain to the area on Wednesday. Rain will stay in the forecast through Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: High clouds, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.