Josh's Forecast: Snow and wind will greet you early Sunday

Enough snow to shovel and plow awaits Sunday morning
Posted at 8:10 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 20:10:50-05

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for Niagara, northern Erie, and Genesee counties through 1 p.m. Sunday. 4 to 8 inches of new snowfall is likely, as a lake effect snow band aims at the Buffalo metro area and the northtowns. It will drift south Sunday PM. Strong gusty SW winds up to 40mph on Sunday may create poor visibility and tricky travel, especially in the morning. Drying out for Presidents Day. Temperatures flirt with 50 by Wednesday.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Windy, Lake Effect Snow Metro/North low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake snow gradually sinking south , low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly Sunny , mid 20s.
AFTERNONN: Partly Sunny, Mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, upper 20s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, lower 40s

