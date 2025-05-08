Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Slow clearing today with a cool breeze

The trend is our friend today as we will dry out, but temperatures will be well below average with highs into the lower 50s
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The trend is our friend today, as we dry out. The day starts out with patchy areas of fog and an abundance of cloud cover. A few spotty showers will be around early in the day. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average in the lower 50s. Expect clouds to slowly exit giving way to a few breaks of sun. Gaining a couple of degrees on Friday in the upper 50s but our eastern counties may hold onto a shower chance for the day with increasing clouds. The weekend is looking pleasant. Plan on some nice weather for Mother's Day as temperatures rise into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cloudy, patchy fog, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

