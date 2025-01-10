Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Slightly flaky to start the weekend, but with a seasonable and reasonable brand of chill

We'll wake up Saturday morning to a few fresh inches of fluff, quiet and just mostly cloudy for Sunday's Bills game!
buffalo weather forecast
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll wake up to a fresh few inches of fluff Saturday morning. The general light snow to start the day will fade to flurries. Partly sunny with highs in the low 30s on Sunday. Another round of arctic air arrives by Tuesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 20.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App