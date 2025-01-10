Josh's Forecast: Slightly flaky to start the weekend, but with a seasonable and reasonable brand of chill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We'll wake up to a fresh few inches of fluff Saturday morning. The general light snow to start the day will fade to flurries. Partly sunny with highs in the low 30s on Sunday. Another round of arctic air arrives by Tuesday.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, near 20.