Josh's Forecast: Showers exit with partial clearing tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Waves of wetness worked their way across Western New York today, along with balmy breezes. We managed 72 degrees for a top temperature in Buffalo today before our cold front made its approach.

Showers and garden variety thunderstorms will exit to our east this evening with partial clearing developing overnight. Temperatures will be back into the 40s overnight.

Expect a much cooler day tomorrow, but we'll enjoy an ample amount of sun. It will be breezy with temperatures back into the 50s. This is all ahead of a nice warm-up for the middle of the week. 70 degrees will again be within reach by Thursday.

MONDAY

EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Thundershowers, partial clearing late, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.