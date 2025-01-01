Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Shivering for all, and significant shoveling for some into the weekend

Lake effect snow warnings are in effect through Sunday for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties through Sunday evening
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter stages a comeback over the next few days and nights. The higher elevations south and east of Buffalo will begin to deal with accumulating lake snow, likely in the 3-8" range by Thursday morning. Sharply colder air arrives by the end of the week and into the weekend with lake effect snow showers of varying in intensity and location through this period. More than a foot of snow will accumulate into Ski Country in total through Sunday. Impacts will be lessened because of the longer duration that it will take for the accumulations to take place.

WEDNESDAY
EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Blustery, areas of lake snow, near 30

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers. Upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers. Upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Lower 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Lake snow showers. Cold. Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Lake snow showers. Continued Cold. Mid 20s.

