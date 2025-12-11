Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Josh's Forecast: Shivering for all, and shoveling for some

Lake Effect Snow Warnings last into Friday for parts of the S. Tier
7 Weather 5am update, Thursday, December 11, 2025
Lake Effect Snow Warning until 4 a.m. Friday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties for 6 to 12 inches of snow in the most persistent bands

Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. Friday for Wyoming, and Allegany Counties for lesser amounts, but blowing and drifting of what snow that does fall will create pockets of poor visibility.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.
AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

