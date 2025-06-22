Josh's Forecast: Serious summer sizzle into next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hopefully those air conditioner units are fine tuned and ready to go, as they will be going full force in the coming days. Heat Advisories go into effect on Sunday and last through Tuesday, as heat index values will likely be flirting with 100 degrees. Don't expect any real relief in the short-term. In the longer term, an approaching cold front will knock temperatures back to levels more typical of this time of year by the end of the week. Humidity levels will also decrease.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Hazy, humid, mid 70s

AFTERNOON: Hazy sun, hot, near 90

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, hazy, upper 70s

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, an isolated t-storm, hot, breezy, near 90