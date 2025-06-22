Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Josh's Forecast: Serious summer sizzle into next week

Heat Advisories go into effect on Sunday and last through Tuesday for heat index values close to 100 degrees
buffalo weather forecast
7 Weather 11pm update, Saturday, June 21,2025
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hopefully those air conditioner units are fine tuned and ready to go, as they will be going full force in the coming days. Heat Advisories go into effect on Sunday and last through Tuesday, as heat index values will likely be flirting with 100 degrees. Don't expect any real relief in the short-term. In the longer term, an approaching cold front will knock temperatures back to levels more typical of this time of year by the end of the week. Humidity levels will also decrease.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Hazy, humid, mid 70s
AFTERNOON: Hazy sun, hot, near 90

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, hazy, upper 70s
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, an isolated t-storm, hot, breezy, near 90

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App